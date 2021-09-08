Zoneton Fire to honor fallen fire chief at annual fishing tournament

This is the 15th year of the Bass Tournament, which benefits the WHAS Crusade for Children. The department plans to honor Chief Rob Orkies this year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Zoneton Fire suffered some tough losses in 2020, including the death of Fire Chief Rob Orkies. Orkies, who worked in fire service for nearly four decades, passed away in Dec. following a battle with cancer and COVID-19.

The department is planning to honor the former chief's memory at this year's Bass Tournament.

"Chief used to take anybody that walked through that door under his wing," said Zoneton firefighter Wayne Mosely. He said Orkies was a big fan of fishing and was also dedicated to giving back.

The annual fishing tournament helps raise money for the WHAS Crusade for Children, a cause Orkies was very passionate about. Mosely said one year, Orkies had a "Chief Crusade" sticker made to show his support.

When Zoneton started the Bass Fishing tournament 15 years ago, around 28 boats participated. This year, the department is expecting around 120 boats.

"It's going to be very special," Mosely said.

This year's event will be held at the State Park Ramp at Rough River on Saturday, Sept. 11. If you want to participate, it costs $90 per team, with some additional fees.

For more information on how to register, click here.

