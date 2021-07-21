Downtown Louisville, breweries partner for new Sweep & Sip cleaning event

The first of four scheduled Sweep & Sip events will focus on cleaning NuLu and Butchertown neighborhoods.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced a new clean-up event in partnership with local breweries and Brightside called Sweep & Sip.

Sweep & Sip is part of the Downtown Revitalization project, which aims to make downtown a clean and inclusive space. Since April 2021, ambassadors for Louisville Downtown Partnership and the Clean Collaborative have collected more than 43,000 pounds of litter and debris.

The event will be held the first Sunday in August, October and November, and the second Sunday in September, with plans to continue in the spring. The inaugural event will be held August 1.

Volunteers should meet at Goodwood Brewing at 11:30 a.m. August 1, and the clean-up will end at 1 p.m.

The August Sweep & Sip will focus on cleaning up areas in the NuLu and Butchertown neighborhoods.

Following the clean-up, volunteers will receive a voucher they can then take to any participating brewery to receive individually crafted specials.

Participating breweries include:

Falls City

Beer Gallant

Fox Brewing Co.

Goodwood Brewing

Ten20 Craft Brewery

West Sixth Brewing

