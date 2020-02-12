Scholarship to honor Louisville photographer, activist Tyler Gerth announced

Tyler Gerth was killed in late June near a demonstration at Louisville’s Jefferson Square Park.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A scholarship for Kentucky high school students will honor a 27-year-old man fatally shot at a protest over the police killing of Breonna Taylor.

Tyler Gerth was killed in late June near a demonstration at Louisville’s Jefferson Square Park. The Tyler Gerth Memorial Foundation announced Tuesday that a scholarship in his honor would be established to help young men attend his alma mater, Trinity High School.

Gerth photographed the Breonna Taylor protests and would post those photos to his Instagram. He was remembered by family as “incredibly kind" and "holding deep convictions.”

The scholarship will be need-based, requiring academic and behavior good standing with preference given to minority students.