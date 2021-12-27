"Pizza with a Purpose" event raises money for Officer Cottongim's family

Tim Tam Tavern raised over $6,000 for Officer Cottongim's family.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Local restaurant Tim Tam Tavern hosted their "Pizza with a Purpose" event today.

They were raising money for Officer Cottongim's family. They raised a total of $6,189.13. Of that total, $4,224.16 were in food sales, and $1,964.97 were in donations.

The new and previous owners teamed up to host this event.

"I knew his father. They're great people, they're down to earth, they give you the shirt off their back," said former owner Kenny Sullivan, talking about the Cottongim family.

The Louisville Metro Police Foundation created a fund for Officer Cottongim's family. If you'd like to contribute, click here.

Bearno's Pizza says it will be doing a similar fundraiser on Tuesday, Jan. 18, with 20% of the day's sales going to the same fund. They've raised money for fallen officers' families in the past, too, most recently Deputy Brandon Shirley.

Cottongim died after being hit by a driver on I-64 westbound near the Mellwood exit while investigating an abandoned car.

