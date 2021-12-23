'They have our number' | Louisville businesses raise money for Cottongim's family

Tim Tam Tavern and Bearno's Pizza are among the restaurants that've set up fundraising events for Officer Zachary Cottongim's family.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community members are raising money for Officer Zachary Cottongim's family.

Tim Tam Tavern will be open Monday, a day its normally closed, for "Pizza with a Purpose." Both the new owners and previous owners are teaming up to support the family of the fallen officer, who was laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery after a funeral service on Wednesday.

On Monday, 100% of all sales off a select menu will go to Cottongim's wife, two young kids and the rest of the family through a fund run by the Louisville Metro Police Foundation.

"I knew his father. They're great people, they're down to earth, they give you the shirt off their back," said former owner Kenny Sullivan, talking about the Cottongim family.

Tim Tam Tavern, a restaurant playfully nicknamed HQ2, has shown Louisville police support for years. And now, while the Metro mourns the loss of an officer in the line of duty, Tim Tam is stepping in again.

"Anytime there's been a need for us to be called upon, they have our number," said Sullivan, who's helping current ownership with the effort.

Bearno's Pizza says it will be doing a similar fundraiser on Tuesday, Jan. 18, with 20% of the day's sales going to the same fund. They've raised money for fallen officers' families in the past, too, most recently Deputy Brandon Shirley.

You can donate to Cottongim's family through LMPD's Facebook post here.

Former LMPD officer and part owner of the Fern Creek Bearno's location, Jeff Eberenz says they're acting quickly for a reason. He says they want to take as much of the burden off Cottongim's wife and kids as they can.

"When it's fresh in people's hearts, it makes them come out and show their support. It's so we can maximize whatever we can to make things happen for the family," Eberenz said.

The Louisville Metro Police Foundation says it wants to at least ease some of the everyday worries for the family.

"Obviously his wife and family, they've got enough on their mind without having to worry about how they're going to pay for a funeral or how they're going to make ends meet to pay for the bills," said Tracie Texas, with the Foundation. "Because your mortgage payment is still due. Your car payment is still due."

The goal is to bring at least some relief.

