Louisville nonprofit organization hosts coat, food giveaway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville nonprofit organization gathered in West Louisville to host their 21st annual 'New Coat Giveaway.'

Feed the City gave out much more than new coats -- they gave out hats, gloves and even new shoes for those in need.

According to the organization's website, their mission is to "assist those in need by providing food, clothing, and shelter in a stabilizing environment through physical resources and spiritual encouragement."

Feed the City wanted to make sure every family had the opportunity to go home and have a wonderful holiday celebration, so they also gave out hams, turkeys and plenty of side dishes.

"We have 300+ here signed up today," Larry D. Coleman, executive director of Feed the City, said. "It's a great gratitude to see them say 'thank you' and 'Merry Christmas' and 'God bless you', so we're thankful that we're able to bring real joy to many families today."

