J-town police headquarters to begin construction soon

Jeffersontown leaders say a beloved roller rink where the station is located now will be torn down. However, some pieces of the J-town relic remain.

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Construction of a new Jeffersontown Police headquarters will be underway soon.

The new facility will be constructed on land adjacent to the current police headquarters. Where the station is today used to be a roller skating rink in the 70's and 80's.

Jeffersontown leaders have said that after the police headquarters moves, what remains of "Skate World" will be torn down.

Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf says the bond between police officers, businesses and community residents is vital.

“We wanted to be sure the new police headquarters is a place that’s welcoming to our residents to help build relationships that make Community Oriented Policing effective,” Dieruf said.

The headquarters will be located just east of the intersection of Taylorsville Road and Watterson Trail, according to a City of Jeffersonville press release.

The two-story police headquarters will reportedly be approximately 40,000 square feet and will have a community room and a public plaza with a water feature.

In the 70’s and 80’s the building the Jeffersontown Police Department is currently in was known as Skate World. In... Posted by Jeffersontown Police Department on Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Jeffersontown Police Chief Rick Sanders says he's looking forward to upgrading to a more modern facility.

“We’re also looking forward to having facilities to welcome the community and be the site of public events," Sanders said. "The more positive interactions we can have with our residents and businesses will lead to more effective Community Oriented Policing, which we already implement on a daily basis.”

In regard to where the new headquarters will be building on, a representative of the City of Jeffersontown had this to say:

"Jeffersontown leaders are aware that many area residents have fond memories of the roller skating rink that once operated where the existing police headquarter is."

The representative went onto say that the old wood flooring of the rink remains in place in the building and sections of that flooring might be made available to members of the public who want a keepsake.

A groundbreaking for the new police headquarters will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 1:30 p.m. on the current police station property at 10410 Taylorsville Road.

