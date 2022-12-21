Southern Indiana business, local officials advise preparedness ahead of extreme cold weather

People in Sellersburg were stocking up for the bitter cold at the locally owned PC Lumber and Hardware store.

SELLERSBURG, Ind — It's going to be extremely cold throughout Kentuckiana and it's important to be prepared.

People in Sellersburg were stocking up for the bitterly cold weather at the locally owned PC Lumber and Hardware store.

Supervisor Audrey Kruer said faucet protectors have already flown off the shelves.

“Everyone's wanting to protect that outdoor spigot, so they protect their pipes, so their pipes don't burst,” she said.

Kruer said ice melt is currently in good supply but advises people not to wait too late.

“The longer you wait, the more we will kind of sell down on it,” she said. “So, I would say go ahead and get your ice melt, get your snow shovels, because the farther we go into the winter, the more it's harder to get.”

Indiana State Police Sergeant Carey Huls also preached preparedness.

“You're going to have to leave a lot earlier,” he said. “Leave plenty of time to get to where you're going and be prepared to have that vehicle ready for maybe an extended time on the side of the road.”

Huls said drivers should be careful in the next few days because even if the roads don't look slick, they could be dangerous given the quick drop in temperature.

He said extra patrols will be out but may be slow in responding to each call.

“Be patient. Do call 911 if you're in a crash, especially in an injury crash. If your car is in the roadway and you're able to get out of the roadway, please do that,” he said. “But, realize it may take some time, because it will not just take us time in the weather to get to your location, but we will likely be in other crashes that we'll have to clear."

Huls also said to be wary of white-out conditions and stay home if possible.

“We haven't had a white Christmas in a while, so enjoy that,” he said. “Stay home, mix some hot chocolate with the family and enjoy it.”

Kruer agrees and wants all her customers to stay safe.

“I hope they will prepare a little bit more in advance and have these things on hand and ready for the next time,” she said. “We are a local owned business, so I really feel like we know our customers. When they come in, we know them by name, they know us by name. So, I feel like we're just a big family. It's kind of an honor to be able to serve our community and to be a part of it.”

