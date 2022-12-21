Master P surprises children in Louisville with presents

"This is special for me and my son doing this together. He took the money that he made, I took the money I got and we said you know what lets help the next generation," Master P said. "Then it made it more special because Kenny Payne was a part of it. This [is] the one guy you ask to do something in the community [and] he's there. This [is] the first time I've seen a coach come out in the community and be with us and be here with the kids."