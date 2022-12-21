Master P surprises children in Louisville with presents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One local rapper is no stranger at spreading cheer throughout the community.
Children at the YMCA on Chestnut Street got a surprise visit from a very special someone -- Master P.
The program was a collaboration between Master P, his son and Louisville men's basketball head coach Kenny Payne.
Master P said working with Payne to put on the event was unlike anything he's ever done before.
"This is special for me and my son doing this together. He took the money that he made, I took the money I got and we said you know what lets help the next generation," Master P said. "Then it made it more special because Kenny Payne was a part of it. This [is] the one guy you ask to do something in the community [and] he's there. This [is] the first time I've seen a coach come out in the community and be with us and be here with the kids."
Master P said he knows hard Christmas can be for some families and this was his way of making sure every kid had a wonderful holiday.
