LFD: 1 adult dead, 1 child injured in Auburndale house fire

MetroSafe said the call came in just after 3:30 p.m. with reports of multiple people needing rescue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An adult is dead and a child has been sent to the hospital after a house fire happened on Palatka Road Tuesday according to Louisville Fire Department officials.

Palatka Road is near Taylor Boulevard in south Louisville.

MetroSafe said the call came in just after 3:30 p.m. with reports of multiple people needing rescue.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.