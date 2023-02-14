LFD: 1 adult dead, 1 child injured in Auburndale house fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An adult is dead and a child has been sent to the hospital after a house fire happened on Palatka Road Tuesday according to Louisville Fire Department officials.
Palatka Road is near Taylor Boulevard in south Louisville.
MetroSafe said the call came in just after 3:30 p.m. with reports of multiple people needing rescue.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.