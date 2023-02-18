Apartment fire displaces multiple families in Pleasure Ridge Park

According to PRP Fire, the incident happened at an apartment complex on Brookview Drive Saturday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An apartment fire in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood has displaced several families.

According to PRP Fire Chief Jason Meiman, the fire was reported around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday at an apartment complex on Brookview Drive.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fire had started on the bottom floor and several residents had already evacuated the building.

Four people were transported to hospitals with various injuries, and all are expected to survive.

Officials say 12 units were damaged, displacing 10 families.

The Louisville chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting families, working with the property manager to find housing and providing comfort kits, blankets and stuffed animals for children.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

