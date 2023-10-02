Officials: Woman rescued in Parkland neighborhood fire believed to have started fire

Louisville Fire Department Maj. Bobby Cooper told WHAS11 that once she is released from the hospital she will be "formally charged."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman saved from a house fire in the Parkland neighborhood is also believed to have set it, according to Louisville Fire Department Maj. Bobby Cooper.

Louisville Fire crews responded to a report of a fire in the 2700 block of Howard Street.

When crews arrived on scene, they said they found smoke coming from a single-story home. They quickly searched it and rescued the woman from the bedroom.

Fire crews said it took 24 firefighters 8 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The woman rescued was transported to a local hospital by LMEMS. Cooper told WHAS11 that once she is released from the hospital she will be "formally charged." The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.

Cooper said no injuries were reported to firefighters. The incident caused minor damage throughout the home and the neighboring property was not damaged.

Fire crews believe the fire was intentional, Cooper said, and arson investigators are involved.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.