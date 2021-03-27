10 Louisville community centers to reopen March 29

With declining COVID-19 positivity rates, the mayor's office announced that 10 community centers will be reopening next week and four others later this spring.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from Mayor Greg Fischer's Office, Louisville Parks and Recreation will reopen 10 of its community centers across the city beginning Monday.

The move comes as COVID-19 positivity rates continue to decline. The centers will follow Gov. Andy Beshear’s guidelines and in consultation with Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness as they will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning next week.

Starting the following week, beginning April 5, the centers will be open from noon to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays. There will be a two-hour break, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. each day, at each center for cleaning and disinfecting.

Reopening protocols include mandatory mask wearing, temperature taking and capacity limits for each center.

“We know people have really missed the community centers and we are thrilled to get them open this week, as our schoolchildren begin Spring Break,” Mayor Fischer said, adding that the centers will continue their tradition of providing quality programming and activities – while keeping safety as their main priority.

Four centers will not reopen next week, but are expected to open their doors during a second reopening phase later this spring.

The centers have been closed since mid-March 2020 due to COVID-19. Community Center visitors will also see some dramatic improvements at the facilities, including major indoor and outdoor painting and restoration projects thanks to the great work of the recreation staff.

“Some of the centers look almost brand new,” said Ben Johnson, Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation. “Our team is excited to show our guests the improvements that have been made.”

Parks officials recommend calling each center before visiting, due to the capacity limits. Centers to reopen Monday, March 29:

Beechmont Community Center, 205 West Wellington Avenue (502-361-5484)

California Community Center, 1600 West St. Catherine Street (502-574-2658)

Cyril Allgeier Community Center, 4101 Cadillac Court (502-456-3261)

Molly Leonard Portland Community Center, 640 North 27th Street (502-776-0913)

Newburg Community Center, 4810 Exeter Avenue (502-456-8122)

Parkhill Community Center, 1703 South 13th Street (502-637-3044)

Shelby Park Community Center, 600 East Oak Street (502-574-1780)

South Louisville Community Center, 2911 Taylor Boulevard (502-574-3206)

Southwick Community Center, 3621 Southern Avenue (502-775-6598)

Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Lane (502-937-8802)

Centers that will remain closed until Phase 2:

Douglass Community Center, 2305 Douglass Boulevard (502-456-8120)

Metro Arts Center, 8360 Dixie Highway, (502-937-2055)

Shawnee Arts and Cultural Center, 607 S. 37th Street, (502-775-5268)

Wilderness Road Senior Center, 8111 Blue Lick Road, (502-964-5151)

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.