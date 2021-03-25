Churchill Downs to serve as COVID-19 vaccination site

The clinic will vaccinate those eligible per the state's guidelines and priority will be given to those who live in neighborhoods surrounding Churchill Downs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs Racetrack announced it will serve as a COVID-19 vaccination site in partnership with Norton Healthcare. About 2,500 are expected to be vaccinated at the site.

The clinic will vaccinate Kentuckians who are eligible per the state's guidelines and priority will be given to those who live in neighborhoods surrounding Churchill Downs. The goal is to provide access to the vaccine in underserved areas.

“We are proud to partner with Norton Healthcare and are pleased to be able to help offer this convenient option to the South Louisville neighbors of Churchill Downs,” President of Churchill Downs Racetrack Mike Anderson said in a release. “It is gratifying to know that we will be able to help so many in this community receive their COVID-19 vaccinations in advance of Kentucky Derby 147, helping us all return to the Derby traditions that we cherish and that bring us together.”

The clinic will operate in the track's Second Floor Clubhouse on March 29, March 30 and April 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Second doses of the vaccine will be given April 19, April 20 and May 3.

While appointments are preferred, walk-ins will be accepted while supplies are available. Community members may register for their first dose of the vaccine online at www.nortonhealthcare.com/churchilldowns. Appointments to receive the second dose will be automatically scheduled.

