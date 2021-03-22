Kentucky's Phase 1C eligibility extended to 50 and older

Gov. Beshear said he expects all Kentuckians 16 and older to be eligible for a vaccine by April 12.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 numbers, COVID vaccine and other related content across Kentucky for the week of March 15, 2021. Beshear will hold press conferences Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 4 p.m.

Monday, March 22

Kentucky has opened Phase 1C eligibility to anyone 50 and older starting Monday. Gov. Beshear said he expects all Kentuckians 16 and older to be eligible for a vaccine by April 12 and receiver their first dose by the end of May.

The state has continued to see a decline in COVID-19 cases, with Kentucky's positivity rate going below 3% for the first time since July 2020.

Louisville health officials reported the lowest weekly deaths since the summer of 2020. At least 209,000 people have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Jefferson County.

To find a vaccination appointment, click here.

