UofL Health hosts largest single-day COVID-19 vaccine event in west Louisville

The healthcare provider expects more than 2,500 people to receive the vaccine during the 12-hour event held at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville (UofL) Health is hosting its largest single-day COVID-19 event Saturday, aiming to vaccinate over 2,500 people.

The event is being held at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and features 50 partnering churches.

UofL Health says the site was chosen for its location within west Louisville, a federally designated Medically Underserved Area, and hopes this event reduces transportation barriers to ensure vaccines are getting to these underserved neighborhoods.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear spoke at the event, and believes that every Kentuckian, who wants to be vaccinated, can by the end of May.

“With the supply we have coming in, I feel confident we will be able to vaccinate every Kentuckian who wants to, by May 31," the governor said.

Governor Beshear and faith leaders are kicking off a UofL Health 12-hour vaccination event at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage. They hope to vaccinate 2,500 people today. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/j80wnVZZW2 — Rose McBride (@rosemcbridetv) March 27, 2021

The commonwealth intends to open eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to every Kentuckian over the age of 16 by April 12.

