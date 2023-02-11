Kentucky goods drive benefits survivors of domestic violence, their children

The drive is happening on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at participating Kroger's.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you plan to go grocery shopping this weekend for the Super Bowl, officials are encouraging you to add a few items to your cart to help your local domestic violence program.

The 14th annual Shop & Share event, a goods drive benefitting survivors of domestic violence and their children in programs throughout Kentucky, kicks off on Saturday.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., in-store shoppers can access the list of items needed by their local shelter program by visiting the volunteer table at participating Kroger's or by scanning a QR code displayed on signs at the store entrance.

Please click here for your local center's shopping list.

According to a press release, Shop & Share has raised over $5 million worth of groceries and supplies for thousands of domestic violence survivors and their families.

