Kentucky goods drive benefits survivors of domestic violence, their children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you plan to go grocery shopping this weekend for the Super Bowl, officials are encouraging you to add a few items to your cart to help your local domestic violence program.
The 14th annual Shop & Share event, a goods drive benefitting survivors of domestic violence and their children in programs throughout Kentucky, kicks off on Saturday.
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., in-store shoppers can access the list of items needed by their local shelter program by visiting the volunteer table at participating Kroger's or by scanning a QR code displayed on signs at the store entrance.
Please click here for your local center's shopping list.
According to a press release, Shop & Share has raised over $5 million worth of groceries and supplies for thousands of domestic violence survivors and their families.
The event is hosted by First Lady Britainy Beshear and the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence in partnership with Kroger, Food City, IGA and Super Dollar.
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
Sign up for the WHAS11 newsletter: "WHAS Up Kentuckiana." Get the latest headlines and videos from around Kentuckiana delivered daily to your inbox.