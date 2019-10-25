LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you find yourself in a domestic violence situation, it can be overwhelming to figure out what to do. There are dozens of ways that you can get help so you don’t have to figure it out alone. We have compiled a list of local and national resources for you to use and share with others. Simply click on the text to learn more about an organization or service. 

For immediate help, call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). 

Kentucky/Indiana Resources

Where to go: 

Center for Women and Families: 1-844-237-2331 (24-hour hotline) 

  • Locations list
  • Louisville: 502-581-7200 (business line) 502-581-7222 (crisis line) 
  • New Albany: 812-944-6743 (business line); 812-944-6743 (crisis line) 

Domestic violence shelters in Kentucky (through Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence)

Crisis Connection (Jasper, IN)

Turning Point (Columbus, IN)

YWCA Evansville (Evansville, IN)

Jennings County Council on Domestic Violence (Vernon, IN)

Legal resources 

How to file a protective order in Kentucky

Kentucky domestic violence laws (Womenslaw.org)

Indiana domestic violence laws (Womenslaw.org)

Kentucky Attorney Victim Advocates – names and numbers for Jefferson County, Commonwealth, and LMPD advocates

Catholic Charities of Louisville – legal assistance for low and moderate-income immigrants and refugees

Legal Aid Society – free representation to low-income people in Jefferson County and surrounding areas

For additional help, information 

KY Domestic Violence Association - 502-209-5382 

KY Coalition Against Domestic Violence - 502-209-5382 

KY Cabinet for Health and Family Services 

  • Child/Adult Protective Services Reporting System: 1-877-597-2331 
  • Adult Abuse Hot Line (toll-free) 1-800-752-6200 or 1-877-597-2331 

KY Association of Sexual Assault Programs - (866) 375-2727 

Indiana State Hotline1-800-332-7385 

Statistics 

National Center for Biotechnology Information: Kentucky Domestic Violence

National Network to End Domestic Violence Summary for IN (2018)

National Network to End Domestic Violence Summary for KY (2018)

National Resources

National Domestic Violence Hotline1-800-799-SAFE(7233) 

National Suicide Prevention Hotline1-800-273-8255 

National Sexual Assault Hotline - 1-800-656-4673 

National Child Abuse Hotline1-800-422-4453 

National Organization for Victim’s Assistance 800-TRY-NOVA 

National Resource Center on Domestic Violence - 800-799-7233 

Department of Defense Safe Helpline 877-995-5247 

Americans Overseas Domestic Violence Crisis Center - 866-USWOMEN 

Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network - 800-656-HOPE 

Battered Women’s Justice Project - 800-903-0111 

National Sexual Violence Resource Center - 877-739-3895 

National Coalition Against Domestic Violence - 303-839-1852 

National Center for Victims of Crime - 1-855-484-2846 

