LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you find yourself in a domestic violence situation, it can be overwhelming to figure out what to do. There are dozens of ways that you can get help so you don’t have to figure it out alone. We have compiled a list of local and national resources for you to use and share with others. Simply click on the text to learn more about an organization or service.
For immediate help, call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).
Kentucky/Indiana Resources
Where to go:
Center for Women and Families: 1-844-237-2331 (24-hour hotline)
- Locations list
- Louisville: 502-581-7200 (business line) 502-581-7222 (crisis line)
- New Albany: 812-944-6743 (business line); 812-944-6743 (crisis line)
Domestic violence shelters in Kentucky (through Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence)
Crisis Connection (Jasper, IN)
Turning Point (Columbus, IN)
YWCA Evansville (Evansville, IN)
Jennings County Council on Domestic Violence (Vernon, IN)
Legal resources
How to file a protective order in Kentucky
Kentucky domestic violence laws (Womenslaw.org)
Indiana domestic violence laws (Womenslaw.org)
Kentucky Attorney Victim Advocates – names and numbers for Jefferson County, Commonwealth, and LMPD advocates
Catholic Charities of Louisville – legal assistance for low and moderate-income immigrants and refugees
Legal Aid Society – free representation to low-income people in Jefferson County and surrounding areas
For additional help, information
KY Domestic Violence Association - 502-209-5382
KY Coalition Against Domestic Violence - 502-209-5382
KY Cabinet for Health and Family Services
- Child/Adult Protective Services Reporting System: 1-877-597-2331
- Adult Abuse Hot Line (toll-free) 1-800-752-6200 or 1-877-597-2331
KY Association of Sexual Assault Programs - (866) 375-2727
Indiana State Hotline: 1-800-332-7385
Statistics
National Center for Biotechnology Information: Kentucky Domestic Violence
National Network to End Domestic Violence Summary for IN (2018)
National Network to End Domestic Violence Summary for KY (2018)
National Resources
National Domestic Violence Hotline - 1-800-799-SAFE(7233)
National Suicide Prevention Hotline - 1-800-273-8255
National Sexual Assault Hotline - 1-800-656-4673
National Child Abuse Hotline - 1-800-422-4453
National Organization for Victim’s Assistance - 800-TRY-NOVA
National Resource Center on Domestic Violence - 800-799-7233
Department of Defense Safe Helpline 877-995-5247
Americans Overseas Domestic Violence Crisis Center - 866-USWOMEN
Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network - 800-656-HOPE
Battered Women’s Justice Project - 800-903-0111
National Sexual Violence Resource Center - 877-739-3895
National Coalition Against Domestic Violence - 303-839-1852
National Center for Victims of Crime - 1-855-484-2846
