'Flash Dads' cheer on Louisville elementary schoolers

Watch dozens of dads and male role models hype up students as they walk to class.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "Flash Dads" strike again. They are a group of 50 men across the city who show up at schools to cheer students on.

This time, firefighters, fraternity members and dads showed up at Rutherford Elementary School on Wednesday morning, filling the halls with so much cheer and excitement.

There was high-five after high-five and several claps as students graced the halls of Rutherford.

Dozens of dads and male role models hyped the students up as they walked to their class.

Dr. Kenya Natsis, principal at Rutherford said this is the positive energy they need to start their day.

"I think it's important to have 'Flash Dads' in all the schools come out and visit the schools but more importantly it gives the kid just a wonderful start to their day, " Dr. Natsis said.

The main purpose of "Flash Dads" is to see the smiles on the students' faces with the goal to make them feel motivated about showing up to school and role models to look up to.

"They're ready to learn, they're excited because they see people from outside the community just taking such a wonderful interest in them," Dr. Natsis said.

