Louisville organizations work together to gather supplies for those in Turkey, Syria

Hundreds turned to their faith on Friday with members at the Muslim Community Center gathering to pray for their loved ones impacted by the earthquake.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The death toll in Turkey and Syria keeps rising with more than 22,000 people killed in the devastating earthquake that struck earlier this week.

As search and rescue efforts continue, mosques throughout Louisville are working together to provide some relief to those in need.

The mosque collected coats, blankets, formula and other necessities to weather the storm.

Dr. Amal Faraq says the community center even raised money for medical assistance in Turkey and Syria.

"To see such devastation throughout and for people to still be looking for rubble to know if they are alive or dead -- it's heartbreaking," Faraq said.

She says everything will be shipped in the next few days, along with donations from the Ahisha Turks Community Center of Kentucky.

"Any little bit helps, and if we are able [to] provide to even one person with something that can go a long way to protect them from the elements right now," Faraq said.

The center's president, Ruslan Abbasov, is sending a shipment of 40 bleach makers and 50 pound bags of salt with the help of Louisville non-profit, WaterStep.

Bleach makers are portable devices that produce powerful disinfectant used for cleaning, cooking, bathing and sanitizing hospitals.

Founder of WaterStep Mark Hogg says the devices will provide a little bit of hope as well.

"When these folks are living in such a horrible situation, hope is the only thing that's going to keep them moving day to day to day, and you are providing that today," Hoggs said.

The bleach makers will be distributed to hospitals in Turkey.

If you would like to help, you can drop off donations to the Muslim Community Center until 8 p.m. Friday.

WaterStep is asking the community to send additional support by donating here.

