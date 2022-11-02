Indiana solar power company announces official launch

EightTwenty plans to create 40 energy jobs as they expand to serve the Louisville Metro market on both sides of the river.

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — EightTwenty, a new Indiana-based energy services company, announced its plans to create 40 energy jobs as they expand to serve the Louisville Metro market on both sides of the river.

The Charlestown company was first established last year by local business leaders with an aim to provide solar, storage and EV charging to homeowners, commercial businesses and tax exempt institutions.

“EightTwenty exists to empower people to live solar. We work and live in the communities we serve, making us very proud to bring solar power to our neighbors. ” Kent Cissell, founder and president at EightTwenty, said.

EightTwenty has built a full-service team of over 90 employees. Officials say the company's approach prioritizes customer experience through sales, design and project delivery.

A spokesperson for EightTwenty says as part of its commitment to the local community, the company contributes a portion of its proceeds to Give Solar projects in the Louisville community. These initiatives empower non-profits to generate their own energy and reduce or eliminate a major operational expense for decades.

For more information about EightTwenty, visit their website.

