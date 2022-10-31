Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott makes multi-million dollar donation to Louisville nonprofit

According to the nonprofit, Scott's donation is one of the largest gifts in the affiliate's 102-year history.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has made another multi-million dollar investment into the Louisville community.

In a press release, the Louisville Urban League announced Scott had gifted the nonprofit $5.7 million, one of the largest gifts in the affiliate's 102-year history.

President and CEO, Sadiqa Reynolds, called the donation "transformational."

"Historically, Black people and Black-led and mission-driven organizations have not had the same access to investment and wealth-building opportunities," Reynolds said. "Thus, we are pleased to use the contribution to support and sustain our work."

The LUL is one of 25 National Urban League affiliates around the country that have received similar donations from Scott, according to the release.

In 2019, Scott signed The Giving Pledge, a promise by the world's wealthiest individuals and families to dedicate the majority of their wealth to charitable causes.

Reynolds said the donation is even more significant to Louisville as just last week, Jefferson County Public Schools announced a $20 million donation from the philanthropist.

"Ms. Scott's investment in Louisville says a great deal about what needs to happen here, but it also speaks to what is possible," Reynolds said. "We have the opportunity to build on some very important equity work in our schools and across the city."

