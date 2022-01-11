Louisville organization works to gain ownership of Russell community land

"We just need the opportunity to take ownership of our community and what goes in our community," Jackie Floyd said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Driving down Madison Street in west Louisville, you will see five acres of land filled wit grass and rocks.

Residents are on a mission with plans to change that.

“They can drive past this site and say, ‘Hey, I had something to do with this! I had a little hand in it,’” Jackie Floyd with Russell: A Place of Promise said.

Floyd said the property has been left alone the last ten years. She along with neighbors had met with city leaders several times to come with ideas for the area, which include restaurants and a museum.

“We just need the opportunity to take ownership of our community and what goes in our community,” she said.

Councilwoman Donna Purvis said it is the reason why she filed a resolution on Monday for the acres. Purvis said the city already declared the property surplus. If the full Metro Council approves the legislation, the land would be given to RPOP.

"What better organization to give it to than RPOP? We're taking about an organization that is neighborhood based. I mean these people are phenomenal," Purvis said.

As those who ask, why would the city hand over 5 acres for free? Floyd says, "You're not given us anything because this is our tax dollars in action. We should have the opportunity to have the same as amenities in our community that other people have in theirs."

The resolution unanimously passed Metro Council’s Labor and Economic Development Committee.

The full council will vote on it next week.

