UofL Health SAFE program gets almost $100K in funding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health's Sexual Assault Forensic Examiner (SAFE) Services program received almost $100,000 in grant funding to reinstate services that were lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SAFE program provides victim support at the hospital emergency department. Sexual assault nurse examiners are trained to provide a forensic examination for victims, and community health workers help with domestic violence screening and education training.

Amanda Corzine, a nurse manager of SAFE Services at UofL Health, said SAFE nurses are a unique specialty in nursing.

"Because we know that victims of sexual assault and domestic violence need care above and beyond that which you can receive in an ER," she said. "Forensic Nurses are trained in both how to provide victims centered trauma-informed care, but also to document physical injuries, assess for injuries after an assault."

UofL Health said this program is especially important because not only will victims get physical care at the hospital, but they'll also get connected with an advocate who can provide them with resources and help them form a safety plan if they need to escape domestic violence.

