'Safer, stronger, healthier city': Mayor Craig Greenberg presents first budget to Metro Council

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Craig Greenberg presented his first budget address to Louisville Metro Council on Thursday.

Greenberg's budget increases funding for violence prevention, affordable housing, homeless service, infrastructure improvements, pay increases for Louisville Metro employees and other "top" priorities according to a press release.

The next step is for the mayor's budget to be considered by the Louisville Metro Council Budget Committee, which is scheduled to start public hearings on May 8.

The release states the $868 million budget is an increase of 3.5% over the previous budget, after removing non-recurring revenue.

Greenberg's budget leaves $83.4 million in the city's rainy day fund, after removing non-recurring revenue. Officials say this is the "largest amount in the city's history."

The total proposed budget is approximately $1.1 billion, including the capital budget.

"Since being sworn in, it has been a privilege to serve with the more than 5,000 team members of Louisville Metro Government who are working toward a safer, stronger, healthier city," Greenberg said.

Here's some key additions of Greenberg's budget proposal:

Addressing Gun Violence - $730,000

Homelessness and Affordable Housing - $27,940,000

Louisville Parks - $5,050,000

Simmons College - $5,000,000

LMPD - $6,814,000

Victim Services - $166,000

Public Safety - $653,000

Pre-K - $500,000

Downtown Louisville - $20,127,000

LouMed - $3,150,000

Public Works - $37,590,100

Open Records - $475,100

Arts and Tourism - $735,000

Economic Development - $550,000

KentuckianaWorks - $2,000,000

Library - $470,000

Codes and Regulation - $2,100,000

Public Health and Wellness - $2,000,000

Metro Facilities - $2,500,000

Talent Retention and Recruitment - $20,027,400

