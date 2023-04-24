'Willing to make the investments to fix it': New Louisville program aims to 'revert' redlining

About 200 families looking to buy a home in a previously redlined area will be awarded up to $50,000 to renovate it.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One group is trying to reverse what they say are years of discriminatory loan practices.

It's called the Revert Program. The Louisville Affordable Housing Trust said it will put an end to redlining.

The term Redlining comes from the 1930s when lenders drew red lines on maps to mark areas to avoid. Redlining is the practice of denying home loans to people in certain areas based on race or perceived risk.

City leaders and the Louisville Affordable Housing Trust Fund announced the new initiative.

"It's an urgent need to create a safer city, a stronger city, and a healthier city," Mayor Craig Greenberg said.

Executive Director Christie McCravy said this contributed to inequality across the country and west Louisville.

Thanks to an idea from Councilwoman Kiesha Dorsey and several other councilmembers, millions in American Rescue Plan funds will now go towards residents impacted by redlining.

The remaining funds will then be used to document, market and implement the Revert Program.

"It is the statement to this community that not only do we understand there were wrongs that were done. But we're willing to make the investments to fix it,” Dorsey said.

Dorsey said the program will also ensure credit and home ownership readiness to break barriers to home ownership

"Lift up the lowest of this community, we all rise," she said.

Eligible families can start applying for the program in May.

For more information on eligibility or how to apply, click here.

