Louisville organizations, community members urge Metro Council to oppose building new jail

In the letter, the organizations and community members said a new jail won't address mental health and substance dependence, and it won't make people feel safer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several organizations and community members signed an open letter to Metro Council urging them to consider other solutions to the reported problems within the jail instead of building a new one.

The Louisville Metro Council hired former FBI agent David Beyer to conduct an investigation into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC) after 13 people died in the jail.

While Beyer discussed the report in March 2023, Metro Council released the report on Tuesday.

In the investigative report, Beyer found several issues including prior leadership shortcomings, an antiquated facility, inadequate staffing, outdated technology, failure to adhere to basic security protocols, and needed reform of the medical care program.

In his findings, Beyer showed photos inside Louisville's jail demonstrating how its design creates 'blind spots,' preventing officers from having constant, direct oversight. He said this allows incarcerated people to more easily harm themselves and funnel contraband inside cells.

They suggested updating the Community Corrections Center on West Chestnut to be a community-run mental health and detox facility instead.

Beyer's report also highlights the building lacks the space for medical and mental health services to be provided properly.

They also said a new jail would continue racist practices and it doesn't address "unnecessary and unjust incarcerations."

They referenced the Department of Justice's report into the Louisville Metro Police Department and said addressing those concerns is more important.

Other issues they wrote about are how it "puts taxpayers' money in the wrong place" and how even Louisville's mayor doesn't want to build a new jail

Mayor Craig Greenberg has said, "building a new jail is not one of my top priorities right now but fixing the crisis inside our corrections system is."

Those that signed the open letter are:

ACLU of Kentucky

All of Us or None KY

Black Leadership Action Coalition of Kentucky (BLACK)

Buddhist Justice Collective

Commonwealth Alliance Voter Engagement

DOVE Delegates

Fairness Campaign

Forward Justice Action Network

Kentucky Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression

Kentucky Civic Engagement Table

Life Coach Each One Teach One Reentry Fellowship

Louisville Showing Up for Racial Justice Jail Team

VOCAL-KY

Yvette Goodwin Jamison

