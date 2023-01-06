LIHEAP Crisis Component to start providing utility help to Louisville residents

The program helps "income-eligible households in Jefferson County with home heating costs from January 9 through March 31, 2023, or until funds are depleted."

A spokesperson for the Office of Resilience and Community Service says the program helps "income-eligible households in Jefferson County with home heating costs from Jan. 9 through March 31, 2023, or until funds are depleted."

Officials say to use the Crisis Component, applicants must have a household income "at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty guidelines" and have "received a 'disconnect' notice from their utility company or be within four days of running out of a non-metered fuel."

Officials added that applicants can also apply if they have a current bill with a late or past due amount, or if they are on an "arrearage payment plan."

A spokesperson for the Office of Resilience and Community Service says crisis benefits will cover the minimum needed to relieve the crisis not to go past $400. Households can reapply each time they reached their maximum benefit.

Officials say appointments are required in advance to apply for LIHEAP to make an in-person appointment at one of their locations.

Eligibility:

Households within 130% of 2021-22 Federal Poverty Guidelines, and

Received a disconnect notice from metered utility service provider, or

Received a current bill with a past due amount, or

Received an eviction notice if utilities are included in the rent, or

Be within four days of running out of bulk fuel, or

Be within ten days of running out of pre-paid electric service

Eligible people can apply by calling the automated scheduler at 502-991-8391 or visiting the website here. You can apply for one or both LIHEAP Crisis Component and the MSD’s Senior Discount Program with one appointment.

For more information about LIHEAP Crisis Component or MSD's Senior Discount Program, please contact Metro311 by calling 311 or 574-5000, email metro.call@louisvilleky.gov or visit the website’s online customer service or live chat here.

