Louisville community wellness hub launches online directory with 300+ mental health providers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A directory featuring more than 300 mental health providers in Jefferson County launched online at Mental Health Lou, a community wellness hub.

“Many people struggle with finding the right provider, and we want to make that easier,” Amanda Villaveces, director of Mental Health Lou, said.

A spokesperson for the organization says this is part of a "larger project" to expand mental health initiatives in the area.

According to a news release, the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness (LMPHW) has secured $400,000 in federal funding that will go toward "enhancing mental health resources and suicide prevention methods over the next two years."

The news release states around $200,000 will go toward establishing a Suicide Fatality Review Board. The board will consist of mental health professionals and representatives from various organizations and agencies in the area.

The goal of the board, officials say, will be to evaluate the circumstances that lead to suicides, as well as identifying risk factors and trends in suicidal deaths for future prevention and intervention efforts.

According to a news release, a portion of the funds will also go toward organizations like Americana World Community Center, Louisville Urban League and Queer Kentucky help address issues that impact the mental health of underserved populations as well as host events focused on suicide prevention training.

“Improving access to mental health services is an important first step toward improving our community’s health,” Ben Goldman, administrator of the Behavioral Health Equity team at LMPHW, said.

If you are in crisis, please call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

