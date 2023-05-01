'Experience has been bittersweet': West Louisville family pushes through grief to open first restaurant

InKredible's Burgers and Shakes had its grand opening alongside the city's new mayor, but it came as the family grapples with losing a loved one to gun violence.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was the vision co-business owners and siblings Desi and Kam Hampton had worked on for years to see come to fruition: The grand opening of their restaurant in west Louisville, InKredible's Burgers and Shakes.

"This community has so much potential, all it needs is for people to believe," Desi, who grew up in the area, said.

On Thursday, family members celebrated with a ribbon cutting, joined by new Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg at his first community event since being sworn in Jan. 2.

"This is not just any business, this is a locally-owned business. This is a business that is investing in the Park Hill and the Algonquin communities, communities that have been overlooked and neglected by entrepreneurs for far too long," Greenberg said.

Kam called the business, which sits on the edge of the Park Hill and Algonquin neighborhoods, a dream come true.

"It still takes some getting used to, thinking, 'Oh my god, this is crazy,'" she said. "We're excited, we're ready."

But as Desi revealed to WHAS11 following the smiles and cheers, he almost couldn't bring himself to be at the announcement.

"This whole experience has been bittersweet," he said. "I woke up this morning, and I didn't want to come today. I was up at 5, 6 o'clock in the morning and couldn't even sleep."

The Hampton family lost a loved one to gun violence, close friend Jeremiah Buckner, known as "Ekoe" from the Louisville music group Linkin' Bridge. He was found shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Tuesday.



"We often called ourselves cousins," Desi said. "On one side [today], I'm happy [because] we're opening a restaurant in the neighborhood we grew up in. Then, you're sad right at the next point. You have your up and down moments and when I leave here today, I know it's going to be a sad situation."

It's the challenge facing Greenberg and his administration: Violent crime impeding economic progress and the moments for families that should be filled with pure joy. Already, as of Jan. 5, Louisville has suffered six deadly shootings.

"Everyone has to be a part of the solution," Greenberg said. "We need more police officers. They do have some additional resources that they need in terms of software and things that will help them better solve crimes, so we're working on getting them those resources -- but this is truly a community effort."

For now, the Hampton family is counting their blessings, hoping to be another pillar in a community pushing and praying for better days ahead.

Restaurant ownership tells WHAS11 that they're going to wait until Buckner is laid to rest before they officially open their doors to the public. They say that'll be sometime next week.

