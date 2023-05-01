Metro Council approves concrete plant permit with conditions

The community started pushing back on the plans in August 2022 when Sunshine Industries (SI) Ready Mix started clearing the ground for construction.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Council has officially approved the plans to put a concrete plant in east Jefferson County Tuesday evening.

The project has been controversial with those in the Lake Forest neighborhood.

The community started pushing back on the plans in August 2022 when Sunshine Industries (SI) Ready Mix started clearing the ground for construction.

They told WHAS11 News then they were worried about air pollution caused by dust coming from the plant that could harm homes and a nearby school, as well as noise pollution and traffic.

After months of public comment, town halls and ordinance revisions, Metro Council has approved the concrete plant's permit with some conditions.

"All parties from the developer and the applicant to the area and constituents have all agreed to this, as part of an overall agreement and discussion," Councilman Anthony Piagentini (R-19) said.

One of the conditions is that the plant can't use Aiken Road for its concrete

or supply trucks full of rocks and sand.

This is to help prevent potential accidents involving larger vehicles carrying hazardous materials.

Another condition is the plant will plant evergreen trees across the property line to help hide the view.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.