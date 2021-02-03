Ways to celebrate 'Read Across America Day' in Kentuckiana

While things still look a little different because of the coronavirus pandemic, there are ways you can participate locally in the celebration.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — March 2 is Read Across America Day. It's a day decided to celebrate reading and literacy in the United States. While the event is usually focused on schools, anyone can join in.

The National Education Association started Read Across America Day more than 20 years ago. This year, the association is encouraging schools and families to seek out stories that promote diversity and inclusion.

While things still look a little different because of the coronavirus pandemic, there are ways you can participate locally in the celebration.

The Jeffersonville Township Library in Indiana just opened its doors to in-person visitors on March 1. There are still some restrictions in place, but you can visit inside.

While the Louisville Free Public Library branches are still closed to in-person visitors, there are ways you can still connect with them. The library offers a service where librarians will read kid-friendly stories over the phone. The pre-recorded sessions can be listened to by calling 502-916-9909.

Instead of visiting classrooms this year, Kentucky State Police are sharing a reading of "Oh The Places You'll Go" online. KSP is also hosting an online contest in celebration of the event. More information on the contest is on the KSP Facebook page.

More ideas on how to spend "Read Across America Day" can be found on the NEA website.

