Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation donates 845 books to preschoolers

The foundation created in honor of the two Louisville children killed in a Panama City crash seeks to help first responders and kids in our communities.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Matt and Lauren Kirchgessner want the world to know their children always helped others.

While on vacation in Panama City in December of 2020, Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner were killed when a truck left the road and crashed into a mini golf course.

In the short time since the creation of the Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner foundation, volunteers have already sparked smiles throughout local communities, and communities hundreds of miles away.

"They're just fun loving kids," said Matt Kirchgessner, Addie and Baylor's father. "They love to help. You never think anyone who is here for four and six years will have an impact on people, but they did."

Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner can remind just about anyone of a child they love in their life. Baylor adored getting dirty, first responders and his big sister, Addie. In return, Addie loved her brother, her bows and reading books.

"She read to us every night," Matt said. "That was one thing I could never, ever say no to. When she would ask 'Daddy, can we read another book?' the answer was always, 'yes.' It was a big part of their lives and we feel like that needs to continue."

Matt and Lauren want to share that passion for reading and helping others.

One week ago, Matt and Lauren posted a message on the foundation Facebook page.

They asked for anyone who could to donate a book for a preschooler, and included a link on how to send it.

"I just feel like, that is a huge part of reading, getting books in the hands of little ones," said Lauren, who is also a teacher. "All preschools need new books. All kids love new books. They love the new pages, the bright colors."

Over 800 books arrived on Matt and Lauren's doorstep in just 5 days.

The family says this is only the beginning in their mission to inspire those same ear to ear smiles Baylor and Addie shared on the faces of children across the country.

"We want them to know the kids, know Addie and Baylor for what they were, their big smiles and big personalities, and helping people," Matt said. "We keep going back to just helping. We always taught our kids to help people."

The Kirchgessner foundation has big plans in the works, with more fundraisers coming up soon.

To help continue the legacies of Baylor and Addie through this mission, you can click here.

►Contact reporter Hayley Minogue at hminogue@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.