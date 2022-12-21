'This hate building across the country weighed on him': Senator Karen Berg confirms death of her son, Henry

"No one was more aware of the harm that anti-transgender rhetoric, messaging, and legislation could have on his community."

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky state Senator Karen Berg (D-Louisville) announced the death of her son Henry Berg-Brousseau Tuesday with a statement.

Berg wrote in the statement Henry died by suicide.

Henry worked as a deputy press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign.

Karen Berg wrote her son, a transgender man, was deeply impacted by the hateful language surrounding trans rights in the United States.

She also wrote, "Henry spent his life working to extend grace, compassion and understanding to everyone, but especially the vulnerable and marginalized."

Her statement in full reads:

"Last Friday morning my son Henry died by suicide. He was a beloved son, brother, nephew, dog parent and friend. The depth of his loss is yet to be absorbed.

Henry spent his life working to extend grace, compassion and understanding to everyone, but especially to the vulnerable and marginalized. This grace, compassion and understanding was not always returned to him. As the mother of a transgender son, I gave my whole heart trying to protect my child from a world were some people and especially some politicians intentionally continued to believe that marginalizing my child was OK simply because of who he was.

This lack of acceptance took a toll on Henry. He long struggled with mental illness, not because he was trans but born from his difficulty finding acceptance.

Colleagues described Henry as "an absolute light." He had recently received a big promotion in his job at the Human Rights Campaign. He was doing work that was important to him--to make the world a more accepting place. At 24 years old he had finally found a community, but that could not undo the brokenness that he already felt.

On a daily basis at his job Henry would be aware of the hateful and vile anti-trans messaging being circulated around this country and focused at his workplace. This hate building across the country weighed on him. In one of our last conversations he wondered if he was safe walking down the street.

The vitriol against trans people is not happening in a vacuum. It is not just a way of scoring political points by exacerbating the culture wars. It has real-world implications for how transgender people view their place in the world and how they are treated as they just try to live their lives

If I have one ask, it would be this: practice tolerance and grace. Work on loving your neighbor.

The National Suicide Prevention hotline is 988."

I am terribly saddened to hear of the loss of my very first campaign intern, @BergBrousseau . Henry was a beacon of light in an otherwise dark world. He was brave. He was bright. He was kind. He fought for a better world. May his memory forever be a blessing. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/7CHLxuWmzy — Daniel Grossberg (@grossberg4ky) December 20, 2022

Karen Berg was an outspoken supporter of her son, making passionate speeches about transgender rights in the senate when it comes to sports in the Bluegrass.

President of the Human Rights Campaign Kelley Robinson also issued a statement, writing:

“Losing Henry is an unfathomable loss to the Human Rights Campaign family. Henry was a light – deeply passionate, deeply engaged, and deeply caring. His colleagues will always remember his hunger for justice, his eagerness to pitch in, his bright presence and his indelible sense of humor. He could always be counted on to volunteer for a project, hit send on a press release from wherever in the world he was, or share a kind word in the elevator up to his office.

Henry was first and foremost a fighter and an advocate. He was fighting for transgender rights as a teenager in Kentucky, far earlier than he should have had to. As part of his job at HRC, he faced down anti-transgender vitriol every single day, and no one was more aware of the harm that anti-transgender rhetoric, messaging, and legislation could have on his community. He was brave. But, as Henry's mother stated, ‘[t]he vitriol against trans people is not happening in a vacuum ...It has real-world implications for how transgender people view their place in the world and how they are treated as they just try to live their lives.’ It sadly impacted how Henry saw his own place in the world.

In honor of Henry’s life, we must come together and speak out against injustice. We must fight for our transgender family. We must celebrate his light, and honor him by continuing to fight for full equality for all. Our thoughts are with his parents, his sister, his entire family, and our whole community.”

I’m saddened to hear of the passing of Henry Spilman Berg-Brousseau. Henry embodied our city's core value of compassion. — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) December 21, 2022

In addition, Mayor Greg Fischer said:

"By fighting for equal rights on a national level & being visible for the transgender community in a time of increasing violence & hate, he was a shining light for all that seek to make the world a better place. We mourn the loss of a true trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community."

Memorial Contributions in honor of Henry Berg-Brousseau may go to The Fairness Campaign or to The Trevor Project.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.