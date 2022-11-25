Hundreds pack downtown streets to celebrate 42nd Light up Louisville

Light up Louisville, and Santa, made their triumphant return post-COVID last year. This year, the parade was back again with some warmer temps.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's the yearly tradition that illuminates the streets of downtown Louisville, kicking off the Christmas season.

Light up Louisville, and Santa, made their triumphant return post-COVID last year. This year, the parade was back again with some warmer temps.

"I'm a big Christmas person, so I love coming down here seeing the tree lit up,” Brad Harrison said.

“We did crafts and we made reindeer food,” Finley and Riley Moffett said.



Some people got their letters in to Santa early.

Others, decided to hit the main stage. Lauren Eid and Kevin Cummings have been performing for years.

"It feels so like warm and fuzzy and together, Eid said about the holiday season. “Family and the positivity that a lot of people have in general,” Cummings added.



And the variety of delicious food doesn't hurt either.

Hundreds of people lined the streets to see iconic Christmas characters and to bring in the season the right way. It's Louisville's way of saying, Merry Christmas!

