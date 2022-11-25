Get a picture of your kid with Santa at Jeffersonville's Vintage Fire Museum

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — It's a time-honored tradition to snap a picture of your children with Santa Claus. Instead of having a shopping mall as your backdrop, this year you could have a museum full of antique toy trucks surrounding you.
Don't miss "Treats from Santa", a family event held at the Vintage Fire Museum and Safety Education Center in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
Drop in anytime on Saturday, Dec. 10 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to give your child the chance to sit and chat with Santa. He'll even give kids treats during their visit, according to a press release.
Some of the activities you and your child or children can enjoy:
- Take photos of your kiddos with Santa
- Enjoy a special exhibit of antique toy fire trucks
- Check out the fire safety exhibits and the museum's full collection of firefighting equipment dating back to 1756
Admission to this event is reportedly half-price: $3.50 for adults and $2 for children ages 3 and up. Children age 2 and under are free.
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.