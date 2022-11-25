Get a picture of your kid with Santa at Jeffersonville's Vintage Fire Museum

Any Hoosiers who need a picture of your child with Santa, listen up!

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — It's a time-honored tradition to snap a picture of your children with Santa Claus. Instead of having a shopping mall as your backdrop, this year you could have a museum full of antique toy trucks surrounding you.

Drop in anytime on Saturday, Dec. 10 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to give your child the chance to sit and chat with Santa. He'll even give kids treats during their visit, according to a press release.

Some of the activities you and your child or children can enjoy:

Take photos of your kiddos with Santa

Enjoy a special exhibit of antique toy fire trucks

Check out the fire safety exhibits and the museum's full collection of firefighting equipment dating back to 1756

Admission to this event is reportedly half-price: $3.50 for adults and $2 for children ages 3 and up. Children age 2 and under are free.

