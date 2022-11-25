Your guide to 'Light Up Charlestown'

There will reportedly be LIVE reindeer for one special night.

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — Charlestown's most central park will glow with Hallmark-card-worthy lights and feature a 55-foot, beautifully decorated tree.

Visitors at Greenway Park can reportedly enjoy a stroll through the paved park, over a pair of covered walking bridges.

The Greenway Park concession stand will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from Nov. 25 through Dec.17 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

According to a press release, guests can expect special guests and even live reindeer visiting the park on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Another running holiday event hitting southern Indiana occurs at Family Activity Park.

Located at 1000 Park Street, the Winter Holiday Market is returns, featuring vendors selling holiday décor, gift items, handmade crafts and more.

The Family Activities Park will be open Thursdays through Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Nov. 25 through Dec. 17. The Market will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays.

Rides on The Charlestown Express take off from the park, giving a unique tour of the Charlestown lights. Plus, the park offers an opportunity to play mini-golf in a festive environment.

Train rides and mini-golf are $5 per person, ages 2 and older. Tickets are sold on site at the admission window. In addition to Thursdays through Saturdays, train rides will be offered on Dec. 19 through 21 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Santa visits are reportedly free on Nov. 25, Nov. 26, Dec. 2, Dec. 9, Dec. 16, and Dec. 17.

A new visitor, The Grinch, sits in Santa's chair on Dec. 1, Dec. 3, Dec. 8, Dec. 10, and Dec. 15. Kids' activities hosted by the Charlestown Parks Dept. will be in the party rooms.

The concession stand will be open, selling snacks, including a seasonal favorite: hot chocolate.

An animated light show will take place nightly from Nov. 25 until Jan. 1 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Main and Main Cross Streets.

