It's the most wonderful time of the year | 2022 Holiday-themed events in Kentuckiana

Here's a list of this year's holiday events to get you and your loved ones in the spirit!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Looking for something fun to do this holiday season?

Well look no further! Kentuckiana is home to a variety of seasonal events for you and your loved ones to enjoy.

Here's a list of this year's holiday events to get you in the spirit.

Fête de Noël

When: Nov. 19-Jan. 2

Price: Varies

Paristown's Fourth Annual Fête de Noël will be filled with festive decorations, holiday music and refreshments.

The holiday event will include an outdoor, holiday ice-skating rink that opens on Nov. 19. The cost for a one-hour of skating, including rental, is $15.

Fête de Noël will also have the Paristown Express, a trackless train for families, and tickets are $5 per person. In addition, it will have an expanded Brent Street Holiday Market with 20 market shoppes. Officials say the street market will feature items from local and regional vendors. It's free, open to the public and officially opens on Black Friday morning.

Scrooge & Marley’s Escape Room returns to the event. The seven-minute experience is appropriate for both children and adults, and tickets are $7 per person.

Santa’s House will have new operating hours and will be open through Dec. 23. The cost is $10 per child for a Santa visit. Personal photos are permitted and encouraged so families can cost-effectively use their own photos to create Christmas cards and mementos, according to the release

For more information about Fête de Noël, please click here.

Kentucky Science Center

When: Nov. 18-Dec. 31

Price: Varies

The Kentucky Science Center has you covered on the "science" part of the holidays by launching it's annual "Make Your Season" extravaganza.

Full Kentucky Science Center Make Your Season schedule:

Nov. 18 – "Who Forted: An Engineering Challenge" opens

Nov. 18-19 – Maker Days

Dec. 3 – MakerPlace Workshop: Infinity Mirror Dioramas

Dec. 3 – "Polar Express 3D" Family Movie Night

Dec. 9 – Movie: "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation"

Dec. 10 – MakerPlace Workshop: Kintsugi agate ornaments

Dec.17 – MakerPlace Workshop: Linocut Printmaking

Dec. 17 – "Elf" Family Movie Night

Dec. 31 – Noon Years

Seating is limited for all workshops and movie showings and tickets should be reserved in advance, according to the release. Click here to secure your spot.

Light Up Louisville

When: Nov. 25

Price: Free

Light Up Louisville is returning outside of Metro Hall.

Children and families are invited to visit Santa’s Workshop, where children can participate in holiday crafts such as cookie decorating and writing letters to Santa and veterans through the Honor Flight program. They can also get a free photo with Santa.

In addition, there will be a Holiday Vendor Market open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. offering treats, holiday crafts and decorations for purchase.

Officials say a stage will be set up on the west lawn of Metro Hall with live performances from DJ Jay Campbell, Made New, JD Shelburne and The Louisville Crashers.

The Lots of Lights Parade starts at 7 p.m., at Seventh and Jefferson, led by Frosty the Snowman as Grand Marshal. The parade will move down Jefferson Street to Fourth Street, where it will turn and pass through Fourth Street Live!

Around 8:30 p.m., Santa Claus will arrive and make his way to the entertainment stage to help Fischer officially 'Light Up Louisville' by turning on thousands of lights, including the city Christmas tree. A Zambelli fireworks show will follow.

For more information about Light Up Louisville, please click visit their website.

Lights Under Louisville

When: Nov. 11-Jan. 1

Price: Starting at $34.99 per vehicle

A spokesperson for Louisville Mega Cavern’s Lights Under Louisville says the event will have more than 40 themed displays, mapping projections, 900 illuminated characters, 4 LED light tunnels, including a new 200-foot-long mega light tunnel, two laser sections and nearly 6 million points of light.

Officials say the event will take visitors on an "immersive ride" through more than one mile of cavern passageways, as visitors drive through millions of lights, festive lasers and light tunnels.

In addition, Lights Under Louisville is welcoming back the Christmas Express where visitors can ride through the holiday event in an open-air tram.

Visitors are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by clicking here. Guests can skip waiting in line by purchasing a priority pass. Priority passes must be purchased by 2:00 p.m. on the date of attendance. All passes must be purchased online in-advance as cash will not be accepted.

Disclaimer: Light projections and lasers may not be suitable for those prone to seizures or other flashing-light sensitivities.

Miracle on Market

When: Nov. 22-Dec. 24

Price: Varies

Miracle on Market is a Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar that has spread holiday cheer to NuLu for the past six years. It features Christmas-themed cocktails, entertainment, karaoke and festive décor throughout the holiday season.

Located at 732 East Market Street, the pop-up is operated by the team behind Galaxie Bar. Officials say this year’s setup will include an enclosed, heated back area. Galaxie’s normal operations will be closed as this is a complete takeover of the bar. Miracle won't be taking reservations.



The 2022 cocktail menu includes Snowball Old Fashioned, the Christmapolitan and two brand new drinks called the Christmas Cricket and Grandma Got Run over by a T-Rex.

For a full list of their cocktails, please click here.

In addition, guests can enjoy food from a holiday-themed food menu that includes bacon-wrapped dates and roasted turkey sliders with Swiss cheese and cranberry jam.

The bar will show classic Christmas movies like It’s a Wonderful Life, Home Alone 2 and Love Actually and officials say they invite customers to belt out their favorite "yuletide carol" with Christmas karaoke.

Winter Woods Spectacular

When: Nov. 25-Jan. 1

Price: Varies

The Winter Woods Spectacular is a 1/3 mile walk-through experience of "lighting and artistry" that will explore and celebrate the holiday season.

The holiday event features millions of twinkling lights integrated into holiday displays set to music, while patrons weave through the woods of Iroquois Park.

Adult tickets are $15, seniors over 65 are $12, Children between 3-12 years are $10 and children 2 and under are free. Those interested in purchasing tickets can click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.