West Louisville barber provides free haircuts to kids in time for Christmas

Dino the Barber, located in the west end, says he does this to see the smiles on kids' faces.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A west Louisville barber opened his doors for any child to receive a free haircut for Christmas.

Jermaine Sutton, also known as “Dino the Barber”, held the event Monday.

On top of the free haircuts, children could grab a free toy donated by local businesses. Santa also made an appearance for photos.

Sutton says he does the free haircuts for one simple reason.

“Those smiles. When they sit on Santa’s lap and they’re like, 'woah!' And you see the smiles and everything on the kids they love it,” he said.

There was also a donation of bikes and a bike giveaway was held.

