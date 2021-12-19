Don't want to cook a big meal for the holiday? Here's a list of restaurants open on Christmas Day

If you're open and want to be added to this list, please email the name of your business and the time you're open on Christmas Day to web@whas11.com.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Christmas is a time to gather, open gifts and eat a hearty meal. Some of us may not want to spend time cooking a big meal and may instead let someone else cook and you just pick it up.

There aren't many options for Christmas Day, but we found a few. Here are some restaurants open Christmas day in Louisville:

Double Dragon (Limited Menu)

Open: 10:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.

1255 Goss Ave. | (502) 635-5656

Oriental House

Open: 11:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

4302 Shelbyville Road | 502-897-1017

Mitchell's Fish Market

Open: Noon - 8:00 p.m.

4031 Summit Plaza Drive

*Reservations recommended by not required

Joe's Crab Shack

Hours: 1:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

131 River Road | 502-568-1171

Sapporo Grill & Sushi

Hours: 5:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

1706 Bardstown Road | 502-479-5550

Zombie Taco

100 W. Washington Street | 502-716-7377

Tea Station Asian Bistro (Reservation only)

9422 Norton Commons Blvd.

Prospect, Ky

Frank and Dino's

Hours: 11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

271 W. Short St. | 859-303-4007

Lexington, Ky

Select Starbucks are open, check the map locator to see if the one near you is open.

General stores open on Christmas Day

*Open locations are limited. Call before heading out.*

CVS

Walgreens

Kroger and Walmart are open on Christmas Eve, but they are all closed on Christmas day.

If you're open and want to be added to this list, please email the name of your business and time you're open on Christmas Day to web@whas11.com.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.