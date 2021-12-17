Operation Christmas: Mayfield and Graves County pausing clean-up to celebrate holiday season

This four-day event is not only to supply food and water, but to uplift the community too.

MAYFIELD, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is from the Mayfield memorial.

Mayfield and Graves County are going to pause general clean-up to celebrate Christmas Dec. 21. This is a coordinated multiagency event.

According to the press release, state, county and city staff and community members are coming together to provide a four-day "supply of food, and water, plus gift cards, supplies and toys for children."

Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry said while the tornado destroyed a lot, it did not cancel Christmas.

"Recovery happens in many ways, and we think it’s important to pause the clean-up long enough to lift up our community, particularly our children who have lost so much, with the love of Christmas,” he said.

Mayfield Mayor Kathy Stewart O'Nan said she is confident the community will make this happen. She asks that cash and gift cards be donated "to provide families with the things they need to get through Christmas."

O' Nan said gift cards are the most needed items since they can be used to buy furniture and supplies.

Gift card donations can be sent to: Graves County Health Department, 416 Central Ave, Mayfield, KY 42066.

According to the press release, checks can be sent to the Mayfield Graves County Tornado Relief Fund by mailing a check c/o Independence Bank PO Box 9 Fancy Farm, KY 42039.

All information about ongoing efforts will be posted on the Graves County Facebook page.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.