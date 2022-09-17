'It doesn't play on something we already know': Mayor announces Louisville cocktail

The winner took home bragging rights, plus a grand prize of $15,000.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's outdoor festival Bourbon & Beyond heads into its third day on Saturday, and after much deliberation Louisville's new signature cocktail has been found!

'The Louisville' is made with Knob Creek bourbon and was created by SC Baker.

She wanted to make a cocktail that was different than any other in the bourbon city and it's safe to say she succeeded.

"It doesn't play on something that we already know. It's not an old fashioned riff, it's not a mint julep, it's something that's original," Mayor Greg Fischer said.

The Louisville has five ingredients, including lime juice and cinnamon syrup.

Baker took home bragging rights, of course, plus a grand prize of $15,000 for her recipe.

Bourbon & Beyond still has tickets left for purchase for those who want to attend the festivities Saturday or Sunday.

Those tickets can be purchased here.

Headliners for Saturday include Pearl Jam and Greta Van Fleet, and headliners for Sunday include Chris Stapleton and The Doobie Brothers.

For a full list of performers and to see what time and what stage each musician will play at, please click here.

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.