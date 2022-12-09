Dare to Care aims to ramp up food security efforts during Hunger Action Month

According to Dare to Care, Louisville ranks sixth in overall food insecurity and ninth in child food insecurity last year.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — September marks Hunger Action Month and the need is growing for food security support across the country, including Kentucky.

Dare to Care is making sure they are meeting he needs of those across 13 counties it serves in Kentucky and southern Indiana.

The organization holds grocery distributions year-round but plan to ramp up efforts during the month.

“A lot of those COVID supplemental programs that were going on have ended, so emergency SNAP benefits have event for people, child tax credits have ended and so now inflation is going up at the same time, those programs have ended and so more people need support,” Alexus Richardson, director of communications, said.

According to Dare to Care, Louisville ranks sixth in overall food insecurity and ninth in child food insecurity last year.

As inflation hangs at 8.3%, Dare to Care said they are seeing more of an increased need for their services.