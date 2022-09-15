'I think this is absolutely wonderful': Smoketown celebrates legacy with food, music

The Smoketown Family Wellness Center hosted the neighborhood celebration to celebrate the community's families and the legacy they have.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Smoketown hosted the seventh annual neighborhood celebration Thursday.

Smoketown Family Wellness Center sponsored the event to celebrate the families of the Smoketown neighborhood.

State Representative Attica Scott even presented a legislative citation honoring Smoketown’s history.

Organizers said they wanted a fun event that the whole neighborhood could come enjoy.

“Because we draw on old, on old and young people, and this is one way for all of us to connect and continue the heritage here in Smoketown to make sure that us parents have never died," Dr. Michael Brooks said. "I think this is absolutely wonderful."

Gail O’Bannon with the Presbyterian Community Center said the organization wants to make sure the legacy of Smoketown doesn’t die, so the center is always at functions in the Smoketown community.

“And when you have a gathering of this nature, you’re able to share your ideas about the legacies of the small town area,” O’Bannon said.

The celebration included music, a barbecue dinner, games and resources from over 20 Louisville nonprofits.

