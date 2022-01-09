Here's what you need to know about Bourbon & Beyond: Tickets, musicians, bourbon

The outdoor festival returns from Sept. 15 to Sept. 18.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get ready for the flawless blend of bourbon, food and music with Bourbon & Beyond. The outdoor festival returns to Louisville this September.

Starting Thursday, Sept. 15 the festival will be back at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center until Sept. 18.

Here's everything you need to know.

Tickets

Tickets for each day of the festival range in price.

Single day general admission tickets for Thursday are $99.99, for Friday they are $109.99, for Saturday they are $129.99 and for Sunday they are $119.99, not including the additional fees. Weekend 4-day general admission tickets are available for $299.99, not including the additional fees.

Single day GA tickets can be purchased here, and weekend 4-day GA tickets can be purchased here.

If you're interested in VIP, the only tickets the festival has available for purchase are the Mint Experience passes for Thursday, which are $239.99.

Re-entry into the festival is not permitted unless you are camping on-site and have a camping wristband. Once you have entered the venue each day, you will not be allowed to leave and come back in, so plan accordingly.

Be advised that there will be elevated security measures in place for Bourbon & Beyond.

For a full list of items that are/aren't allowed into festival grounds, please click here.

Parking & Hours

Advanced parking is available for purchase for single-day or 4-day at the Exposition Center. Festival organizers said they strongly encourage buying your parking pass in advance.

You can purchase single day or 4-day parking here.

For more information on parking, please click here.

Gate times are TBD and will be announced closer to the event. Festival organizers said gates usually open between 11 a.m. to noon; however, this is subject to change.

Who's performing this year?

Dozens up dozens of big-name artists will be performing at this year's festival.

Here are some of the performer's broken up by day:

Thursday

Jack White

Alanis Morrissette

Father John Misty

The Revivalists

Japanese Breakfast

Friday

Kings of Leon

Brandi Carlile

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit

Courtney Barnett

Lukas Nelson & POTR

Saturday

Pearl Jam

Greta Van Fleet

St. Vincent

The Always Sunny Podcast Live!

Crowded House

Sunday

Chris Stapleton

The Doobie Brothers

NEEDTOBREATHE

Caamp

Marcus King

For a full list of performers and to see what time and what stage each musician will play at, please click here.

NOTE: Line-up, schedule and set times are subject to change.

In addition, there will be plenty of other experiences for festival-goers to participate in.

There will be the Bulleit Bourbon Arcade where people can enjoy some 80's nostalgia, featuring newly restored classic’s to brand new state of the art games; the Team Kentucky Bourbon Stage, which will include bourbon workshops from several bourbon brand representatives; and the Kentucky Venues Culinary Stage, which will feature culinary demonstrations from professionals.

For a full list of other experiences, please click here.

Bourbon

Bourbon & Beyond has something for everyone. Whether you are new to the scene, trying to expand your palate or seeking rare finds, the festival delivers.

The fest will have three different bars: the Kroger Bourbon Bar, the Kentucky Distiller's Association Craft Bar and the Silver Dollar Hunter's Club.

The Kroger Bourbon Bar will offer bourbons from Angel's Envy, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, Four Roses, Old Forrester, Rabbit Hole and more.

The Kentucky Distiller's Association Craft Bar will offer bourbons from the Bard Distillery, Bluegrass Distillers, Boundary Oak, Log Still Distillery, New Riff Distillery and more.

The Silver Dollar Hunter's Club is for "bourbon aficionados." This club is a place to sip and savor rare, vintage and experimental expressions.

For a full list of bourbon brands and specific types that will be featured, click here.

For more information, including a complete list of performances, experiences, bourbon and more, visit the festival's website.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.