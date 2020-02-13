LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Significant others can come and go, but if you’re interested in finding a love that lasts forever, adopt a shelter pet! Louisville Metro Animal Services is offering free adoptions this weekend for the Be My Valentine event.

Adoption fees will be waived for all shelter pets, including kittens and puppies, on Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15. The animals will be available at the LMAS Animal House Adoption Center on Newburg Road.

If you adopt a pet, you do have to buy a 1-year pet license for $10, but fees associated with spay/neuter surgery, microchipping, and vaccinations are covered. You also get a free gift if you adopt a cat or kitten. The Bluegrass Boxer Club is sponsoring the event and paying for the adoption fees.

"Skip dinner & a movie this Valentine's Day and find true love at the shelter," the shelter said on its Facebook page.

There are nearly 90 animals currently available for adoption on the LMAS website. You can check them out here.

The Animal House Adoption Center will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 14 and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 15. For more information, visit the LMAS website. If you have any questions, you can email animalservicesadoption@louisvilleky.gov.

