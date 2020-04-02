LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you want to share the love with others on Valentine’s Day, Norton Children’s Hospital is providing a way for you to do that this year. Norton has set up an online form so you can send valentines to kids who have to spend the holiday in the hospital.

On Norton’s website, you can enter your name, email address, and choose a design for a Valentine’s Day card. The cards feature animals like unicorns and bears with cute phrases like “You’re magical” and “You are beary sweet.” The cards are free to send.

The valentines will be printed and delivered to the children at Norton Children’s Hospital or Norton Women and Children’s Hospital on Feb. 14.

Last year, Norton Children’s Hospital surprised patients with teddy bears and cards on Valentine's Day. Heart patients in the Pediatric Critical Care Center received hats and certificates of courage.

