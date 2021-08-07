The 411 | JCPS student DCorey Johnson previews new music video, back to school events

The Bates Memorial Elementary student wowed with his rendition of the National Anthem and now his new song, “I Wanna Go Back To School” is ready to go.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In this week’s The 411, Sherlene Shanklin checks in on the nine-year-old singing sensation, DCorey Johnson.

The Bates Elementary School student can’t wait to head back to school. Known for his now viral rendition of the National Anthem, Johnson previews about his latest project.

“It was fun, it was so fun like we were talking, laughing, I kept calling the shots like, 'you do this, you do that no, no you do this,'" Johnson said. "I was kinda like bossy bossy man.”

Now, he’s singing a different type of anthem. This young star is full of energy and simply loves to sing so when asked to motivate fellow students as they head to back to in-person instruction. A song and video was created.

The new song is super catchy and you will find yourself humming it after you hear it. You can purchase on Itunes.

Johnson’s dad is proud of his son and thanks the community for their support.

“It’s truly a blessing to see God do something with this little body, this big voice anoints me every time," Corey Johnson said. "Our back bone, my wife, my friends. We just truly thank you.”

So, as you listen and watch the new song that Johnson’s mother wrote, “I Wanna Go Back To School” here are some other back to school events happening locally.

Donate Life Kentucky

Saturday, August 7 at 7:30 p.m.

St. Stephen Church, 1018 S. 15th Street

Free movie night, free school supplies, snow cones, cotton candy and popcorn

The Disney movie, “Onward” will begin at sundown, after supplies and refreshments are distributed.

Shively Backpack Giveaway

Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Shively Park, 1901 Park Road

Giving away 300 backpacks full of school supplies

Live performances by: D’Corey Johnson, The Real Young Prodigy’s, F3 & Malone Step N Dance Company

Back To School Military Child Equine Session

Saturday, August 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

375 Normandy Heights Road, Taylorsville, KY

Lunch will be provided at no cost

Healthy Steps Back to School Community event

Saturday, August 14, 2021 9:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rutherford Elementary School, 301 W. Southland Blvd

School supplies, eye & dental exams, bike safety plus much more

