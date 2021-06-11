JCPS third-grader, who went viral with National Anthem rendition, to sing at Cincinnati Reds game

DCorey Johnson is set to perform the National Anthem Friday as the Reds play the Rockies.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's official! The third grade student at Bates Elementary, who went viral for his rendition of the National Anthem, will be performing at a Cincinnati Reds game.

DCorey Johnson was asked by his principal to sing the 'Star-spangled Banner' over the school's intercom system and his performance blew her away.

In April, WHAS11's Sherlene Shanklin brought you the story of Johnson and his impressive vocal chops.

Since our story first aired, the nine-year-old performed the National Anthem at a Louisville Bats game at the end of May.

Johnson's performance is slated for Friday's game at Great American Ball Park as the Reds play the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

Way to go, DCorey! We're sure you'll knock it out of the park.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.