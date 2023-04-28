Louisville bookstore, Gov. Andy Beshear get shoutout from Jack Harlow in new album 'Jackman'

Throughout the album, the Louisville native pays homage to a few places and people that have made an impression on him.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Much to his fans surprise, Jack Harlow dropped his third studio album on Friday.

Each track on Jackman oozes vulnerability and storytelling, with Harlow touching on an array of subjects from his past including his relationship with his family, friends, and even his younger self.

Throughout the album, the Louisville native pays homage to a few places and people that have made an impression on him.

An alleyway in the Highlands is now receiving countless visits from Harlow's fans after he shot his album cover in the background of a home on Richmond Drive. Harlow can be seen on the cover standing in front of the alley, staring into the camera, while crossing his arms.

Louisville's oldest indie bookstore Carmichael's got a shoutout from Young Harleezy.

In Harlow's second song on the album, "They Don't Love It," he raps, "My city is upcomin', its people are oppressed / And I'm gon' change things, I'm up at Carmichael's, tryna get on the same page."

"It’s not every day a Grammy-nominated rapper shouts out an indie bookstore in their lyrics. Thanks for the love, Jack Harlow! We’ll see you soon."

It was on this song that he also gave kudos to fellow Louisville rappers, Bryson Tiller and EST Gee.

"It's not that crazy anymore, my city used to a come up / Bryson, Jack, Gee, James is up next."

Gov. Andy Beshear even got a special mention on Harlow's song "It Can't Be," with him rapping, "Especially when I'm havin' dinner in Frankfort with Andy."

Additionally, Harlow gave a nod to Shelby County and Barren County. On his track "Denver" he raps, "I'm a long way from Shelby County;" and on the last song of his album, "Questions", he raps, "I rep the state, but do they care about me in Barren County?"

To listen to the full album, please click here.

